× Man Hit with Child Endangerment Charges for Toys ‘R’ Us Abandonment

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police have charged the man who left a baby at Toys “R” Us in Wilkes-Barre last month.

Officials say Thomas Himlin, 24, of Plains Township, was watching the 6-month-old girl when he walked into Toys “R” Us and asked a worker to watch the infant for a moment.

He walked out and never returned.

Himlin turned himself in and was arraigned Thursday morning on child endangerment charges.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

41.245915 -75.881307