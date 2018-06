Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Investigators believe a package containing a faulty lithium-ion battery is what caused a UPS truck to go up in flames in Pike County.

The fire, which happened on Tuesday near Matamoras, occurred in the driveway of a home when the UPS driver said he heard a pop and then saw flames.

Investigators believe several packages in the UPS truck contained items with lithium-ion batteries.

The fire in Pike County is not suspicious.