× UPDATE: Hazleton Area High School Cleared After Reported Gas Leak

UPDATE: Authorities cleared the Hazleton Area High School and students and staff are returning.

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is an alert for some students and parents in Luzerne County.

There was a reported gas leak at Hazleton Area High School Thursday morning.

Officials say the school is being evacuated and students are being sent to other schools.

Developing story, check back for updates.