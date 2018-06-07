× Fireworks Store Hoping for Booming Business

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fireworks store is hoping to kick off the summer season with a bang in Lackawanna County.

A new law in Pennsylvania has changed the way fireworks can be bought and sold.

This is the first year under the new fireworks law where state residents are free to buy any type of consumer fireworks.

At Bulldog Fireworks, customers are hoping to get more bang for their buck.

With an explosion, the business along Business Route 6 in Dickson City was open for business.

The locally owned store wanted to set it off just in time for the summer season.

“The governor signed a new law for PA residents that’s going to allow them to enjoy consumer fireworks safely and legally,” said Chuck Karam, Bulldog Fireworks.

With this new law in place, Karam is hoping fewer restrictions will mean more business.

“We were only allowed to sell aerial fireworks to out-of-state residents and with that PA residents needed a permit to get from a licensed retailer,” Karam said.

More than 600 types of fireworks are on display in the store in Lackawanna County, including some in the back room and now they are available for everyone.

Karam even showed us a gender-reveal type of firework to help expecting couples make the big announcement.

“They can come into here to our shop. They give us the envelope and we determine the gender. We determine the color that’ll come out and we send them on their way.”

Customer Cosmo Salerno hopes more people buy fireworks legally.

“You don’t have to sneak them and buy them from the guy traveling across state lines and it’s revenue for the state,” Salerno said.

Bulldog Fireworks has seasonal locations across our area Lackawanna and Wayne County but the hope is this one will be a year-round business.