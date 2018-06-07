× Drivers Consider New AAA Tire Recommendations

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We rely on a car tire’s basic ability to maintain traction, but according to AAA, it may not be something we keep up with as much as we should.

Summer is prime travel time for a lot of people. according to AAA, July and August are some of the busiest and deadliest times of the year to be on the roads.

Staff members at Kost Tire & Auto near Williamsport are busy getting cars ready for summer.

Manager Tim Riedy says tires are one of the most important parts of the car.

“With all the holidays and everything, people are getting out and driving around more.”

New research from AAA says driving on worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase stopping distances by an additional 87 feet. Researchers compared new tires with tires worn to a tread depth of four 4/32″ of an inch.

“4/32 I would suggest starting to look for a tire. The better the tread, the more open the tread, there’s a lot of tires out there that have very good wet traction,” said Riedy.

For a quick and easy way to see if you need new tires, you can do the quarter test. Put the quarter between the tread and if you can see all of George Washington’s head, you need new tires.”

“Hydroplane accidents happen and it’s just another step to try and prevent it,” said Ricky Johns of Montoursville.

Some drivers tell Newswatch 16 they know what it’s like to be in a situation where their tires aren’t cutting it.

“I did a 360 one time getting on the interstate in New Jersey. It was because my tires were bald. It was raining and it was slick,” said Halle Beltz of Williamsport.

AAA also recommends checking your tires every few days.