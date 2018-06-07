× Distillery Celebrates National Moonshine Day

BASTRESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When you think moonshine, you might think it’s something illegal. But times are changing. Thursday is National Moonshine Day.

Whether you call it white lightning, hooch, Tennessee white whiskey or moonshine, it’s an alcoholic drink people have enjoyed for hundreds of years.

“It gets that stigma, like, oh, it’s kind of naughty. But there’s a lot of people coming up and being aware of it,” Frank Kudlack said.

The first Thursday in June is National Moonshine Day. So what exactly is moonshine?

“Technically it’s illegally distilled spirits and because it was distilled outside of the law in the moonlight, is where they got the name moonshine,” Kudlack said.

Frank Kudlack owns Mountain Top Distillery and Bastress Mountain Winery, both near Williamsport. The place has made and sold moonshine since 2012, legally, of course.

Mountain Top Distillery makes more than a dozen distilled spirits including eight moonshines and uses all local ingredients.

Mountain Top Distillery offers wine and moonshine tastings.

Mary Jo Bower of Williamsport stopped in because it’s National Moonshine Day and she needed an anniversary gift for her husband.

“I just thought it would be something different I could do because what am I going to get him for 38 years, you know what I mean?” Bower asked.

People were excited to learn about the boozy holiday.

“Anything you try tastes like what you’re eating. The fruit moonshine is very smooth and it’s very flavorful,” Devaney Hanford said.

“I thought they were fabulous. They taste really good. I’m telling you, that jacked up maple is awesome,” Bower said.

Cheers to that.