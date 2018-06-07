× AAA Study: Worn Tires Add to Driving Danger

Driving on worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase stopping distances by an additional 87 feet, according to research from AAA.

Researchers compared new tires with tires worn to a tread depth of 4/32″ of an inch.

The study found that the average stopping distance increased by 87 feet. There was also a 33 percent reduction in handling ability for a passenger car.

Seeing is believing. This video demonstrates how dangerous it can be to drive on worn tires in wet weather. Check your tire tread and don’t delay replacing your tires when needed! https://t.co/nXlrJwIPmv #tires pic.twitter.com/qShmBKUW3T — AAA (@AAAnews) June 7, 2018

Many industry guidelines and state laws recommend replacing tires at 2/32″ of an inch.

You can read the full report here.