AAA Study: Worn Tires Add to Driving Danger
Driving on worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase stopping distances by an additional 87 feet, according to research from AAA.
Researchers compared new tires with tires worn to a tread depth of 4/32″ of an inch.
The study found that the average stopping distance increased by 87 feet. There was also a 33 percent reduction in handling ability for a passenger car.
Many industry guidelines and state laws recommend replacing tires at 2/32″ of an inch.
You can read the full report here.