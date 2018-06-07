A Special Birthday Celebration in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some big birthday wishes are in order for Catherine Richards.

Catherine celebrated her 101 birthday on Thursday at the Clarks Summit Senior Living Center.

The birthday girl celebrated the big day with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Catherine worked at a bank, was married for 74 years and says she's pretty much seen it all during her long life.

Catherine credits staying active and spending some time in the Florida sun for making it this far.

A very happy birthday to Catherine from all of us here at Newswatch 16.