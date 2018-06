× Woman Runs Over 18 Year Old Run After Domestic Dispute in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — An 18-year-old woman was run over after a domestic dispute in Hazleton.

Police say Michelle Vane, 44, from Freeland hit the young woman with her car and ran over her leg in Hazleton on Monday.

Police say Vanek drove away and refused to call for help.

The young woman who was hit is expected to recover here in Luzerne County.