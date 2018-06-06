Valley View baseball

Posted 6:38 pm, June 6, 2018, by

Valley View blanked the Defending State Champions from Dallas to win the D2 'AAAA' baseball title 1-0.  The Cougars then shaded Lewisburg 4-2 in the first round in States.  Valley View can vault past any team in their class thanks to a classy pitching staff.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

