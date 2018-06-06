Valley View blanked the Defending State Champions from Dallas to win the D2 'AAAA' baseball title 1-0. The Cougars then shaded Lewisburg 4-2 in the first round in States. Valley View can vault past any team in their class thanks to a classy pitching staff.
Valley View baseball
-
Valley View vs Lewisburg baseball
-
Nanticoke vs Valley View baseball
-
North Pocono vs Valley View baseball
-
Tri-Valley vs High Point baseball
-
Dallas Ten Runs Wyoming Valley West 14-4
-
-
Valley View vs Mifflinburg boys basketball
-
Valley View Boys Basketball Battle-Tested for States
-
Lakeland Rallies to Beat Mid Valley in District Title
-
Abington Heights vs Wyoming Valley West baseball
-
Thomas Schultz Switches Schools and Sports in the Spring
-
-
Scranton vs Valley View HS Track
-
Valley View Track Seth Vernon
-
Valley View Defeats Dallas 1-0 To Win District II 4A Title