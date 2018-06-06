This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lake Jean Fish Survey & Carbon County Environmental Education Center

Posted 9:31 am, June 6, 2018, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Lake Jean with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for a fish survey.  Fishing regulations at this popular lake may be changing in the near future.  Plus, the Carbon County Environmental Education Center is taking care of a rarely seen bird and teaching local students about the importance of water conservation.  We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

