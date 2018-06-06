Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Lake Jean with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for a fish survey. Fishing regulations at this popular lake may be changing in the near future. Plus, the Carbon County Environmental Education Center is taking care of a rarely seen bird and teaching local students about the importance of water conservation. We've got all that plus People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lake Jean Fish Survey & Carbon County Environmental Education Center
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018
-
Fishermen Left on Shore as Accessible Pier Awaits Repairs
-
Power To Save: New Environmental Center Course
-
Education Center Planned at Lackawac Sanctuary
-
Joining Forces to Preserve the Delaware River
-
-
Riding to Honor 9/11 Heroes in Carbon County
-
PA Fish & Boat Commission Marks National Boating Event
-
Breaking Out the Boats at the Lake
-
Saying Goodbye to a True Conservationist
-
Counselor at Treatment Center Facing Sexual Assault Charges
-
-
Grilling and Relaxing at State Parks on Memorial Day
-
Good Friday Fish Fry
-
Light Turnout on Primary Election Day