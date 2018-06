Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There may be a fix coming for a common traffic problem for Penn State fans heading to and from northeastern and central Pennsylvania for football games.

The federal government is giving $35 million to help build an interchange directly linking Interstate 80 and Interstate 99 near Bellefonte.

Currently, there are stops and left turns that can lead to big backups and confusion in this part of Centre County.