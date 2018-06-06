× Pickup Power: First Ever Diesel Jam Coming to Johnson College

Johnson College in Scranton and the Andrew Mazza Foundation are gearing up to host the first ever Diesel Jam.

It’ll take place Sunday, June 10, at Johnson College. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

Organizers say, “Diesel Jam will be a celebration of the diesel truck community.”

The family-friendly event will feature a truck show, vendors, food, live entertainment, and a mobile dyno.

The money raised supports the Diesel Truck Technology Program at Johnson College and the Andrew Mazza Foundation which helps with student scholarships.

To learn more about registering a truck and the event, click here.