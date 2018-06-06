Minersville softball

Posted 6:39 pm, June 6, 2018, by

Minersville won their 10th State Title in softball last season.  The Battling Miners lost their long time Head Coach, Dave Homa, and the core of their team, but here they are in round two of States, stating their own case.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s