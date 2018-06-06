Mid Valley baseball

Posted 6:41 pm, June 6, 2018

Mid Valley won a State Baseball playoff game for the time since 1985 with a 2-1 win over North Schuylkill in Round One.  The Spartans still have a good look charm from that team 33 years ago.

