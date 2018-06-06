Jermyn Council President to Stay on the Job

Posted 3:11 pm, June 6, 2018, by

Frank Kulick

JERMYN, Pa. — The president of Jermyn borough council says he has changed his mind and wants to stay on the job.

Frank Kulick resigned last week after placing fliers in mailboxes telling residents they were in violation of the borough’s trash ordinance and faced a $300 fine.

Because of the Memorial Day holiday, trash pickup was a day behind and many garbage cans had been out for more than 24 hours.

Kulick says he regrets his error in judgment and looks forward to serving the borough of Jermyn.

