SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s food festival season in our area and one of the biggest kicked off Tuesday in downtown Scranton.

The annual Greek Food Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Washington Avenue is underway.

A decent crowd turned out for the lunch hour and luckily, we didn’t see any rain.

The Greek Food Festival runs through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, rain or shine, at the church in Scranton.