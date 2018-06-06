× Driver Charged for Deadly Pottsville Crash

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Homicide by vehicle while DUI charges have been filed against a man from Schuylkill County for this deadly wreck last year.

Police say Chad Bainbridge, 41, of Pottsville, had methamphetamine in his system and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a car on Route 61 near Union Street in Pottsville last October.

Charles Maurer, 80, of Pottsville, was killed.

Bainbridge was locked up in Schuylkill County with bail set at $50,000.