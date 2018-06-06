Driver Charged for Deadly Pottsville Crash

Posted 11:14 am, June 6, 2018, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Homicide by vehicle while DUI charges have been filed against a man from Schuylkill County for this deadly wreck last year.

Police say Chad Bainbridge, 41, of Pottsville, had methamphetamine in his system and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a car on Route 61 near Union Street in Pottsville last October.

Charles Maurer, 80, of Pottsville, was killed.

Bainbridge was locked up in Schuylkill County with bail set at $50,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment