Doctor Killed in Union County Crash

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor was killed in a crash on the campus of Bucknell University Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. in East Buffalo Township.

Police say witnesses saw Dr. Harold Harrison, 67, of Geisinger Medical Center, stop and then accelerate through a red light across Route 15 onto Moore Avenue where the vehicle struck a tree.

Authorities said Harrison died at the scene.

Geisinger’s website lists Dr. Harrison as the director of clinical pathology at Geisinger Medical Center.