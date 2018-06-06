Doctor Killed in Union County Crash
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A doctor was killed in a crash on the campus of Bucknell University Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. in East Buffalo Township.
Police say witnesses saw Dr. Harold Harrison, 67, of Geisinger Medical Center, stop and then accelerate through a red light across Route 15 onto Moore Avenue where the vehicle struck a tree.
Authorities said Harrison died at the scene.
Geisinger’s website lists Dr. Harrison as the director of clinical pathology at Geisinger Medical Center.