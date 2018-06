Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Three people need a new place to stay after a fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Tuesday morning's fire gutted their apartment on the second floor of a building on Scott Street.

Everyone inside the place was able to escape the flames when their home caught fire just before 2:30 a.m.

Flames also badly damaged a small grocery store on the first floor of the building.

Officials haven't said what sparked that early morning fire in Wilkes-Barre.