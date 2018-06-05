Scranton Police Identify Suspects in Vandalism Spree
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have identified three people as suspects in a vandalism spree in the city over the weekend.
One person was arrested and warrants were issued for two others.
Victoria Patrick, 19, of Dunmore, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief and other related charges.
Cyera Lugo, 19, of Peckville, was also arrested Tuesday for her role in these incidents. Police have not said what she is charged with.
Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Salvatore DePasquale, 19, of Avoca.
Police said about 50 car windows were shot out with BB pellets early Sunday morning in the neighborhoods of north and west Scranton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police or call 911.
41.408969 -75.662412
2 comments
diddunuffin
Diversity at its finest.
AMJoy Fan
Likely an act of resistance because of the bigotry and lack of opportunity in our society. We ain’t going to have “criminal justice” until we have social and economic justice!