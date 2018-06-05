Scranton Police Identify Suspects in Vandalism Spree

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have identified three people as suspects in a vandalism spree in the city over the weekend.

One person was arrested and warrants were issued for two others.

Victoria Patrick, 19, of Dunmore, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief and other related charges.

Cyera Lugo, 19, of Peckville, was also arrested Tuesday for her role in these incidents. Police have not said what she is charged with.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Salvatore DePasquale, 19, of Avoca.

Police said about 50 car windows were shot out with BB pellets early Sunday morning in the neighborhoods of north and west Scranton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police or call 911.

