Roadwork Continues to Slow I-81 Traffic in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:31 am, June 5, 2018, by

MOOSIC, Pa. — For the second day in a row, PennDOT roadwork slowed traffic on Interstate 81 south in the Scranton area

PennDOT tells us the highway is down to one lane in the Moosic area for overhead sign inspections and that a lane restriction alert went out to drivers at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long this lane restriction on I-81 south will continue.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

