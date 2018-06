× Police Investigate UPS Truck Explosion and Fire

MATAMORAS, Pa. — Police are investigating after a fire and explosion of a UPS truck in Pike County.

An image sent to Newswatch 16 shows the truck in flames at a home on Rose Lane in Matamoras just after noon on Tuesday.

FIRE/EXPLOSION: @UPS truck up in flames near Matamoras this afternoon. Police say driver was making routine deliveries, suffered minor injuries and treated. @PAStatePolice fire marshal on scene. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/x8a9fC4cwv — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) June 5, 2018

Investigators said the driver was treated for minor injuries.

There is no word what led to the fire. A state police fire marshal is investigating.