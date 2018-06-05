The Pittston Area softball squad is on to the state "AAAAA" quarterfinals after a 10-2 win over WC Henderson. The Patriots advance to face Solanco on Thursday. They're one of ten local softball teams and seven local baseball teams to advance to the quarterfinals.
Pittston Area Softball Advances to State “AAAAA” Quarterfinals
-
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
-
Pinstripe Pals Winners
-
Abington Heights Boys Prepare for Northeastern State Quarterfinals
-
Hazleton Area Boys Beat Abington, Advance to State Semifinals
-
Danzig Powers Abington Heights in State Quarterfinals
-
-
Tunkhannock, Nanticoke Ready for State Softball
-
North Schuylkill Scores Late to Top Pine Grove Area in District Softball Title
-
Minersville Softball Team Still Learning After 13-0 Win
-
Hazleton Area vs Garnet Valley softball
-
North Pocono Celebrates District Baseball Title
-
-
Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc on Spring Sports
-
Holy Redeemer softball
-
Mahanoy Area Falls at the Buzzer in State Quarterfinals