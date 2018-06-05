Pittston Area Softball Advances to State “AAAAA” Quarterfinals

Posted 10:44 pm, June 5, 2018, by

The Pittston Area softball squad is on to the state "AAAAA" quarterfinals after a 10-2 win over WC Henderson. The Patriots advance to face Solanco on Thursday. They're one of ten local softball teams and seven local baseball teams to advance to the quarterfinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s