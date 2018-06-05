Original Gerber baby poses with current Gerber baby in adorable photo

Posted 9:04 pm, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:03PM, June 5, 2018

NEW YORK – The newest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, went viral when he became the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome in February – but now he’s stealing the show again and he’s not doing it alone.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, posed with the newest “spokesbaby” in an adorable photo that is going viral on Twitter. Cook’s grandson, Chris Colin, shared the picture over the weekend.

A Gerber spokesperson told USA Today that the Warren family was vacationing near Cook and that they asked the company if they could meet up.

Cook, who recently turned 91, was about 4 months old in 1927 when her iconic image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend.

The friend submitted her drawing to Gerber’s call for baby food advertisements, and in 1931, Cook’s face became a trademark.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s