× Old Harrison Avenue Bridge Demolished in Explosion

SCRANTON, Pa. — The long-awaited demolition of the remaining part of the old Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton went off without a hitch Tuesday morning.

The bridge span came down after a loud blast just before 11 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: The old Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton is scheduled to be demolished at 11:00 AM. https://t.co/HDhiHm5ZTE — WNEP (@WNEP) June 5, 2018

The old Harrison Avenue bridge in Scranton was around for about 100 years and now it’s nothing but rubble.

Traffic was closed while crews got ready to bring the bridge down and it was quite the sight to see. Lots of people came out of their homes to watch it all.

“It’s been an exciting couple of hours,” said Nancy Talapa. “You can feel the excitement in the neighborhood. It was fun. It was quick. I couldn’t believe how quick it was.”

Earlier this year, a section of one of the old bridge spans came crashing down as began deconstruction work. No one was hurt.

The new bridge opened to traffic in December 2017.

This project started in 2014 and would grow to cost PennDOT about $30 million. It replaces a bridge that has a lot of historical significance for Scranton and emotional connections for the people who live here.