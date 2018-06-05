Minersville Softball Team Still Learning After 13-0 Win

The defending class 2A state softball champions from Minersville have a lot of new faces on this year's team, but they're winning just the same. The Battlin' Miners took it to Philadelphia Academy Charter on Monday. Kali Woodford led them to a 13-0 win. She pitched four and a half scoreless innings and added a two RBI triple. An easy win on paper, but the Battlin' Miners say these early state tournament games are a great learning experience, even for the defending champs.

