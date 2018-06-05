Man Shot with Pellet Gun While Mowing Lawn; Suspect Arrested Following Standoff

Posted 5:44 pm, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:47PM, June 5, 2018

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man who state police say shot his neighbor with a pellet gun was arrested following a standoff in Wayne County Tuesday morning.

State police say the victim was mowing his lawn along Rainbow Drive in Paupack Township when Adam Danischewski, 42, of Lake Ariel, shot him three times with a pellet gun.

According to troopers. Danischewski threatened to shoot the victim with a handgun before going inside his house.

When state police arrived, he refused to come out.

He was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff.

Danischewski faces multiple charges including aggravated assault.

