Football Fans Puzzled After Philadelphia Eagles Uninvited to White House

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Championship sports teams visiting the White House is a tradition dating back to the 1800s.

Sometimes athletes skip the visit, but this time, President Trump took matters into his own hands and uninvited the Philadelphia Eagles.

The president said via Twitter Monday night that the visit was canceled due to controversy over standing for the national anthem.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

"Eagles were not one of the teams that kneeled down or disrespected the national anthem," Rosellen Wenzel said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Eagles fans about the White House visit.

"Well, when I read the article, I thought it was very unfortunate. I think that all the championship teams should go," Wenzel said.

The White House put out a statement saying the Eagles did not plan the whole team, only a smaller delegation of players.

"That's kind of ridiculous. I mean, if the 10 wanted to go, in my opinion, President Trump should have said, 'Come on. We'll stand there and I'll reward you,'" Robert Slothus said.

"I really don't like the Eagles," James from Williamsport said. He's a Dallas Cowboys fan and believes President Trump made the right call.

"But he's still having a party at 3 p.m. for the fans. It's all about the fans. As far as uninviting them, I think he did the right thing," James said.

One thing people agree on? They wish politics would stay out of sports.

"I think it's too political and they're forgetting what it's all about," Wenzel said.

"There are too many YouTube movements out there. Everything is a movement these days. Let's get back to basics," Wenzel said.

Instead of welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, President Trump held an event Tuesday afternoon to celebrate America.