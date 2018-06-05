× District Court Offices to Get Bulletproof Glass Windows

JIM THORPE — The glass windows inside Magistrate Eric Schrantz’s office in Jim Thorpe will soon be bulletproof.

Carbon County commissioners received a grant to install the heavy-duty glass into three of its district offices.

“Well, anything for safety. Too many nuts running around today. Anything they can do to make it safer is fine with me,” said Bob Fritzinger, Nesquehoning.

The county received more than $32,000 from the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts.

County officials say the safety enhancements are a long time coming.

“It’s a sad world we live in today and we try to take every precaution that we can to just protect our employees and the public. It’s not just the employees, it’s also the public,” said Carbon County Commissioner Wayne Nothstein.

The bulletproof glass at the magistrate’s office is just another safety improvement county officials are trying to implement.

Last year, they put bulletproof shields at the county annex and the courthouse.

“We had the ballistic shields that are on wheels put in front of security so no one can come walking in shooting. They have protection and some time to react,” said Commissioner Nothstein.

The ballistic shields are now also in district court offices.

“It’s today’s society, what are you going to do? What are you going to do but stay ahead of the curve?” said Fritzinger.

Officials say the bulletproof glass is expected to be installed in the district court offices in the next few weeks.