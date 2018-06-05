Dallas Township Officers Honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two police officers received honors in Luzerne County.

Dallas Township police officer John Mendygral received a General Commendation Award from the American Police Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Township municipal building on Tuesday.

Mendygral and another officer were recognized for thwarting a burglary at Fino's Pharmacy in Dallas last year.

Another Dallas Township officer, Taylor Dunn, was also recognized.

"I'm surprised, and I'm sure Taylor would agree with me when I say we were just doing our jobs, but it is nice to be recognized," Mendygral said.

Officer Dunn was unable to attend the ceremony in Luzerne County.