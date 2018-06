× Crews Resume Search for Teen Hiker at Ricketts Glen State Park

RICKETTS GLEN STATE PARK, Pa. — Crews resumed their search early Tuesday morning for a teen hiker at Ricketts Glen State Park in Luzerne County.

According to officials, the 16-year-old boy was last seen around 7:15 Monday night when he went for a hike by himself.

The teen, who’s from Pennsylvania, is camping with his mom.

