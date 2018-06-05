Construction Equipment Vandalized

Posted 4:57 pm, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:56PM, June 5, 2018

REILLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to construction equipment in Schuylkill County.

The superintendent of Miller Brothers Construction told investigators someone vandalized several pieces of construction equipment from Arthur Angst Excavating as well as two of equipment trailers along Route 125 near Pine Grove.

Troopers said the vandalism happened sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

