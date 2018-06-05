× Bye Bye, Bikini — Miss America Making Changes

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The sweeping changes to the Miss America competition announced Tuesday got people in Wilkes-Barre talking.

One of the big changes getting a lot of reaction is Miss America will no longer be called a pageant just a competition.

We went around Wilkes-Barre to gauge the reaction from people, which was for the most part, positive.

With a tweet from the Miss America Organization, the bikini went away, punctuated by the hashtag #byebyebikini.

We're changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/pgyHotpoYz — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) June 5, 2018

That tweet came after announcing that swimsuits will no longer be a part of the beauty pageant.

“We are now open, inclusive, and transparent. And I want to inspire thousands of young people across this country to come and be a part of our program, because we want you and we want to celebrate your accomplishments and talents, and then we want to hand you scholarships,” said Gretchen Carlson, chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors.

The contest will also be more inclusive to woman of all sizes, which was applauded by woman we spoke with in Wilkes-Barre.

“There’s plenty of women that might not be your typical skinny but are bigger and still beautiful and we should celebrate that,” Andi Orpin said.

“I think that everybody should be allowed in a beauty pageant. It shouldn’t just be based on body type,” said Erin O’Neill.

Younger people didn’t seem to care at all, as long as the contestants continue to use their platform to be a role model for others.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” said Ryan Reino. “I don’t think many people watch it to begin with and I don’t think them taking it out is going to make a difference to the performance. I think those girls are going to do what they do normally and just show how well they can be as a role model.”

“That’s not something I would tune in to watch. I’m one of the very few Americans that would be like, ‘OK, I’m going to watch cartoons instead.’ Needless to say. I never really cared for it,” Patty Dapas said.

No Miss Pennsylvania has won the Miss America title since Evelyn Ay in 1954. She was from Ephrata in Lancaster County.