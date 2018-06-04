Wilkes-Barre Man Accused of Throwing Cats from High-rise Window, Killing Them

Posted 10:54 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:53PM, June 4, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a man from Wilkes-Barre.

Tyquan Hinds is accused of throwing two cats out of a top-floor window at the Sherman Hills high rise on May 30.

Officers arrived to find one of the cats dead, and the other was barely breathing. The second cat had to be euthanized.

It is not clear who the cats belonged to or why Hinds threw them out of the window.

1 Comment