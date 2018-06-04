Supreme Court Rules for Colorado Baker in Same-sex Wedding Cake Case

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same-sex couple because of a religious objection.
The ruling was 7-2.
The court held that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed hostility toward the baker based on his religious beliefs. The ruling is a win for baker Jack Phillips but leaves unsettled the broader constitutional questions the case presented.
The ruling, written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, is not the wide-ranging ruling on religious liberty that some expected. It is tailored to the case at hand with the justices holding that members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed animus toward Phillips specifically when they suggested his claims of religious freedom was made to justify discrimination.
The case was one of the most anticipated rulings of the term and was considered by some as a follow up from the Court’s decision two years ago to clear the way for same-sex marriage nationwide. That opinion expressed respect for those with religious objections to gay marriage.
Silverfish Imperetrix
Finally, a victory for liberty. I’m sure there’s plenty of other bakers that will make a cake for a homosexual wedding, instead of FORCING one that doesn’t want to to comply. I hope the tyranny of the minority stops here.
straubdavid9
Agree 100% Silverfish ….. these people forget that their “rights” end where other’s rights begin. That whole community are nothing but a bunch of bullies, pushing their agenda where it is not welcomed. They targeted that baker. and I hope the baker can sue the hell out of them for harassment, and the damage that they caused that family. This BS goes both ways.
jimbrony
Right on. If a reasonable person doesn’t get the treatment they want at a business, they take their business elsewhere. Not the militant gay mafia. They continue to say they want equality when in reality they want preferential treatment. This is a win for the moral majority.