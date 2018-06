× Sign Work Slows I-81 Traffic in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC — Sign work made for a slow go for drivers on part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County on Monday.

PennDOT has I-81 south down to one lane while workers inspect a sign near the Moosic exit (180).

The backup stretches for miles here in Lackawanna County.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long the slowdown will last.

