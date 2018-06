Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The remaining portion of the old Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton is scheduled for demolition on Tuesday.

PennDOT plans to take down the remainder of the span using explosives.

Officials say traffic on the Central Scranton Expressway will be stopped from about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday until shortly after 11 a.m.

The new Harrison Avenue Bridge will be closed as well during the demolition.