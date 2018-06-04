× Pennsylvania Lottery Goes Mobile

WILKES-BARRE— The Pennsylvania Lottery has gone mobile.

It launched the new PA iLottery app on Monday making it possible for you to win up to $250,000 by gaming on your phone, computer, or tablet. Games can cost as little as one cent.

Users have to be able to prove that they’re 18 years or older in order to play.

People in Wilkes-Barre said they think iLottery will be especially popular with millennials.

“Everyone, (even people) younger than me will get into it. Most of the people spend time on their phones anyways,” Andreas Martin of Hanover Township said.

However, other people in the younger generation like Tiffany Kline aren’t so sure.

“I may be 26 but I’m still trying to learn how to run Facebook so there’s a lot of things that I don’t do, especially, I don’t even read my e-mails,” Kline said.

At the Anthracite Newsstand in Wilkes-Barre, co-owner Ann Marie Bossard isn’t worried the app will take away any of her business.

“I do believe that they’re going to follow me, that they’re going to come in here because they know I pay the cash, they know I pay tickets,” Bossard said.

One of those loyal customers is Edward Whitaker. He said there’s just something about being able to hold a ticket in your hand that this new app won’t be able to do.

“It’s that anticipation of if you’re can to hit or lose,” Whitaker said.

To promote responsible play, PA iLottery has player control settings which can limit time, deposit amount, and spending limits.

To play PA iLottery games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App.

Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store.

For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link.

Google Play does not offer the PA Lottery Official App.

Players can try out demo versions of the interactive games for free at pailottery.com.