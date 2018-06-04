× Owners Vow to Continue Mission at Old Fernwood Resort

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge fire at the old Fernwood Resort near East Stroudsburg is not going to change the new owners’ plans for the place.

The flames destroyed a recreation building at an old resort.

On Monday, fire investigators and the new owners came to assess the damage.

A state police fire marshal is not calling this fire suspicious at this time, although a cause has not been determined.

A Buddhist group bought the former Fernwood Resort back in December.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one of the owners who says while this fire will delay construction, it will not stop it.

“I can’t describe my feelings. It’s really shocking,” said Jack Wang, Jinyin Temple vice president.

A fire destroyed the recreation building at the old Fernwood Resort on Route 209 in Middle Smithfield Township. It started after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The resort was bought by a Buddhist group based in Queens, New York back in December. One of the owners came to assess the damage on Monday.

“It’s a big setback, but it’s not going to stop us. That is not what Buddha told us to do. We are not going to stop,” Wang said.

The property manager tells Newswatch 16 he was on site when he saw smoke coming from the building. He was able to call 911, but it was too late.

“We saw the light, we saw the fire on the roof. We didn’t realize it in the very beginning because the warehouse is covered by a metal sheet,” said property manager George Xu.

No one was inside the building when it caught fire and the owner says only a few pieces of furniture were inside.

Fire officials are not calling the fire suspicious at this time though they are still trying to determine a cause.

The plan is to still turn this former rec building into what the group calls a “world peace center.”

“We are not going to quit. We are going to stay here and we are going to do what we planned originally, although there might be some delays. We just hope to have the same enthusiasm from the local people and local community,” Wang added.