Route 61 Back Open After Log Truck Rollover
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overturned log truck closed a road in Northumberland County.
The truck rolled around 4:30 p.m. on Route 61 near Paxinos.
Route 61 was closed between Route 487 and Irish Valley Road. It reopened by 7 p.m.
Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
There is no word what led to the rollover.
40.791177 -76.560590
1 Comment
Mr. Bond (@Bond_Squad)
That would be a logging truck. A log truck would be a truck made from logs. I doubt that is the case here.