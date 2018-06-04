× Route 61 Back Open After Log Truck Rollover

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overturned log truck closed a road in Northumberland County.

The truck rolled around 4:30 p.m. on Route 61 near Paxinos.

Route 61 was closed between Route 487 and Irish Valley Road. It reopened by 7 p.m.

Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

There is no word what led to the rollover.