Route 61 Back Open After Log Truck Rollover

Posted 6:17 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05PM, June 4, 2018

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overturned log truck closed a road in Northumberland County.

The truck rolled around 4:30 p.m. on Route 61 near Paxinos.

Route 61 was closed between Route 487 and Irish Valley Road. It reopened by 7 p.m.

Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

There is no word what led to the rollover.

1 Comment