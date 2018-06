× Northumberland County Man Dies from Burns in RV Fire

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County has died from burns suffered in an RV fire on Sunday.

The Lehigh County coroner says the fire started when Robert Curran, 75, of Mount Carmel, attempted to light a pilot light on a stove in the recreational vehicle in Conyngham Township, Luzerne County.

Curran died hours later at a hospital in the Allentown area.