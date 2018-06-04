× North Schuylkill Seniors Take Memorable Walk through Elementary School

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some seniors in Schuylkill County took the time to inspire younger students before their graduation day.

Before the North Schuylkill seniors take their walk to get their diplomas they will do one more important walk.

“It feels really good. All the kids are looking up to us and I’m just excited to graduate,” said senior Jennifer Gronski.

It’s been a tradition in the school district the last three years. North Schuylkill seniors put on their caps and gowns and talk a walk through the halls of the elementary school.

And all of the elementary school students and their teachers line the halls to cheer.

“Honestly, I think they were cheering for Sparty (the mascot) more,” said valedictorian Brook Antalosky.

As the seniors walked through the halls, their sixth grade teachers gave them letters they wrote to themselves back then.

The goal is to set an example for the elementary school students.

“We’re just showing them that there is an end result after all of the hard work. It is a lot of work and it is a lot of activities and a lot of commitment but the end result is definitely worth it,” Antalosky said.

“I think if you were over there today and you saw the excitement of all the students from the kindergarten all the way through sixth grade, it shows that anything’s possible,” said Mike Evans, North Schuylkill social worker.

Students Newswatch 16 spoke with say the walk definitely got them excited about the future.

“I’m excited to graduate and get a job and go to college,” said fifth grader Sophia Kessler.

The seniors say it was a bittersweet way to end their high school career.

“I just congratulate everyone in my class. I’m sad to leave. I’m really sad,” Gronski said.

The seniors will graduate Tuesday night.