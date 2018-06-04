New Name, Planned Opening Announced for Rathskeller Replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- A legendary bar in State College that closed in January will soon reopen with a new name.

Tom and Kelley Trosko, the new owners of the former All-American Rathskeller, posted on Facebook that the bar will be called Doggie's Rathskeller and Garden.

The name references 1930s owner C.C. “Doggie” Alexander.

The owners also plan to reintroduce an outdoor garden space when the Penn State football season begins.

The owners hope to have the place on the corner of College Avenue and Pugh Street open before the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts in July. An official date has not been set.