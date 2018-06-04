Montoursville vs Lakeland baseball

Montoursville blanked Lakeland 8-0 in round one of the State 'AAA' baseball playoffs. Winning pitcher Logan Ott threw five hitless innings, struck out nine, and belted a Home Run, in the victory.
