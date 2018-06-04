Minersville vs Philadelphia Ac. Charter

Posted 10:55 pm, June 4, 2018, by

Minersville needed only five innings to dispose of Philadelphia AC Charter by a 13-0 score in round one of the state 'AA" softball playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s