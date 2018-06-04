Frank Henry, Former Chairman of Martz Bus Company, Dies

Posted 5:51 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43PM, June 4, 2018

Frank Henry, the longtime chairman of the Martz Group bus company, has died.

Henry oversaw Martz for more than 50 years.

His grandfather, Frank Martz Sr., founded the company in Luzerne County back in 1908.

The company now provides services in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

Henry was involved in more than bussing. The student center at Wilkes University bears his name, as does the gymnasium. He also served on the board of Geisinger Health System.

Henry died Sunday. He was 85.

