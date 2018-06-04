× Frank Carlucci, Defense Secretary Under President Reagan, Dies at 87

Frank C. Carlucci III, a Scranton-native who served as secretary of defense under President Ronald Reagan, has died at age 87, according to published reports.

Carlucci died Sunday at his home in Virginia from complications from Parkinson’s disease, the Washington Post reported.

Carlucci was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1930 and had a long career in government.

He worked in the state department in the 1950s and ’60s.

He served as deputy director of the CIA under President Jimmy Carter from 1978 to 1981 and as defense secretary under President Reagan from 1987 until 1989.