MILFORD, Pa. — A doctor with offices in the Poconos has been convicted of over-prescribing painkillers.

Dr. Fuhai Li of East Stroudsburg was found guilty Monday on all counts, including drug delivery causing death.

Authorities say the doctor took cash and prescribed the pills to people, some of whom then sold them to others.

When agents raided the home and offices back in 2015, they found more than a million dollars in cash.