This edition of Back Down The Pennsylvania Road is one of the oldest we can find.

For more than 50 years, folks lined up in part of Luzerne County to have their vehicles blessed. The priest who did the blessings didn't drive himself; he gave up driving after multiple accidents.

Mike Stevens was there for the blessings in 1978. Here are the sights and sounds from 40 years ago.